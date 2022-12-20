Leonardo DiCaprio: Earlier Scorsese Collaborations Paid Off With ‘Wolf Of Wall Street’

As a producer and as the film’s star, Leonardo DiCaprio earned two Academy Award nominations for The Wolf of Wall Street. Working with legendary director Martin Scorsese had become a habit for DiCaprio, who had previously worked with him on Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, and Shutter Island. So, when it came to shooting The Wolf of Wall Street, DiCaprio enjoyed the trust and freedom Scorsese gave him and his fellow cast members, a work dynamic DiCaprio credits with making the film a classic. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)
