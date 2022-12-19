‘Mamma Mia!’ Stars Amazed By ABBA’s Endurance
With Mamma Mia! and its sequel, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, both becoming international box office smashes, there’s been plenty of talk about extending the franchise with a second sequel. Ol Parker, who scripted and directed the second film, has insisted that Mamma Mia! was meant to be a trilogy, and producer Judy Craymer has been quietly making plans to bring the characters back for one more story. While there’s nothing official to report, it’s been said that most of the films’ stars would be interested in returning. That would include both Christine Baranski and Colin Firth, who told us they find it difficult to explain the incredibly enduring appeal of the band whose music inspired the films, ABBA.. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christine Baranski & Colin Firth)
The first two Mamma Mia movies are available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.