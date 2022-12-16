With ‘Avatar’ Sequel, James Cameron’s Counting On A Willing Audience

When a film becomes the top-grossing film of all time, like Avatar did nearly 13 years ago, expectations for a sequel would naturally be high. And when a film was a technologically advanced and as visually striking as Avatar was, that brings another set of expectations into the equation. And, especially given the amount of time between the original and the sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, the pressure was on for writer/director James Cameron to deliver. The one thing that made Cameron’s job easier knowing that, when audiences go to the theater to see the new film, they’ll be ready to lose themselves in the Avatar world once again. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)
Avatar: The Way of Water is now playing in theaters.