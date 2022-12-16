On ‘Iron Man,’ Robert Downey Jr. & Jon Favreau Sweated The Small Stuff

Iron Man is officially history. Well, to be more precise, Iron Man is officially historic. It has been inducted into the National Film Registry, the first of the Marvel Cinematic Universe films to have received that honor from the Library of Congress. Of course, Iron Man wound up being the film that put the whole MCU in motion but, at the time, the people involved were just hoping to make one successful movie. That included Robert Downey Jr., who told us that he and director Jon Favreau spent a lot of time figuring out (and even arguing about) what Iron Man should look like. (Click on the media bar below to hear Robert Downey Jr.)
Iron Man is currently streaming on Disney+ and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.