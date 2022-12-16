Making ‘Tulsa King’ Shattered Sylvester Stallone’s TV Expectations

In “old Hollywood,” there was a line between television and movies. Once you’d crossed over the line from TV to the big screen, you’d “made it,” and you would never go back. But in “new Hollywood,” the rules have changed — the quality of shows being made in what’s being called “the new Golden Age of television” has attracted A-list movie stars to participate in small-screen productions. Sylvester Stallone is one of the latest to make that move, starring in the new Paramount+ series Tulsa King, about an old mafia boss who tries to restart his business (yes, in Tulsa, Oklahoma) after he’s released from prison. For Stallone, whose television acting credits up until now had mostly consisted of guest starring roles on old TV dramas, it was an eye-opening experience, as he discovered how much the quality of TV production has changed over the years. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)