Gene Wilder Talks About His ‘Magical’ Partner Richard Pryor

When you think of Hollywood’s great on-screen comedy duos, some obvious choices come to mind, like Abbott & Costello or Laurel & Hardy. But for film fans who grew up in the ’70s and ’80s, there was another duo that was just as potent: Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor. With impeccable comic timing and the kind of chemistry that can only happen naturally, Wilder and Pryor were always fun to watch, even when they were working with subpar material. Of course, when they were working with a great script — like they did with Silver Streak — the result was one of the all-time classic comedies, one which made the American Film Institute’s list of the 100 funniest films ever made. Before his death, Wilder talked to us about his collaborations with Pryor and the magic that resulted when they worked together. (Click on the media bar below to hear Richard Pryor)