Why Kiefer Sutherland Was A Fan Of ’24’s’ Jack Bauer

Over the course of eight seasons, a TV movie, and a 12-episode event series, audiences spent a lot of time connecting with the Jack Bauer character on 24. Sometimes flawed and vulnerable, other times seemingly invincible, the character resonated with Americans who were coming to terms with a post-9/11 world and found his heroism to be cathartic. But that’s just our interpretation of the character’s appeal. What does Kiefer Sutherland, who starred as Bauer, think about his character’s appeal? Well, he told us it’s hard for him to say, and that different things appeal to different fans, but he talked about some of the things he personally found interesting about the character. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kiefer Sutherland)