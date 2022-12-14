How Will Smith Pursued A ‘Legend’-ary Performance

After this year’s Oscar telecast, Will Smith may have been feeling as isolated as his character in I Am Legend, in which he played the last man on Earth. That film — the third big-screen adaptation of the 1954 novel I Am Legend — was released 15 years ago. As Smith was preparing for the role, he told us, he sought out all of the source materials he could find, including the films and the novel, so that he could make his performance as true to the source material as he could., (Click on the media bar below to hear Will Smith)
I Am Legend is currently streaming on HBO and available on DVD, Blu-Ray, 4K, and most digital platforms.