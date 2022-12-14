H.E.R. Landing ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Was A Fairy Tale Come True

OK, so Beauty and the Beast was released in theaters 31 years ago. But that’s not stopping ABC from giving us Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, a new version of the story that mixes live action with animation. Oscar and Grammy Award winner H.E.R. stars in the special as Belle, and she told us she never could have imagined getting the chance to act (and sing) alongside co-stars like Josh Groban, David Alan Grier, and Shania Twain. (Click on the media bar below to hear H.E.R)
Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC and will start streaming the following day on Hulu.