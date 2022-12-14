Flashback: It’s Been 45 Years Since John Travolta’s ‘Fever’ Broke

Shot on a budget of only $3.5 million, nobody expected Saturday Night Fever to explode into a cultural phenomenon, but that’s exactly what happened. Piggybacking on John Travolta’s Welcome Back, Kotter fame, the film finished behind only Close Encounters of the Third Kind in its opening weekend. (It later rose to the top spot, and it went on to gross nearly $95 million at the U.S. box office.) As the film celebrates its 45th anniversary today, Travolta looks back on Saturday Night Fever with great memories, and he told us it was a real turning point in a career that he’d started at such a young age. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Travolta)