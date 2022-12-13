Why Leonardo DiCaprio Hitched Himself To ‘Django Unchained’

This year marks ten years since Django Unchained was released. Written and directed by Quentin Tarantino, it featured a large ensemble cast that included Jamie Foxx, Samuel L. Jackson,Christoph Waltz (who won an Oscar in his role), Kerry Washington, and Leonardo DiCaprio. It was DiCaprio’s first time working with Tarantino (they would collaborate again on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), but DiCaprio was initially hesitant about playing a character who was overtly cruel and racist. In the end, though, DiCaprio told us his admiration for Tarantino and his writing is what sold him on taking the role. (Click on the media bar below to hear Leonardo DiCaprio)
Django Unchained is available on DVD, Blu-Ray, and most digital platforms.