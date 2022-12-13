Warwick Davis Loves The Movie Callbacks On New ‘Willow’ Series

Long after the movie Willow had largely faded out of the public’s consciousness, Warwick Davis still held out hope that he’d be able to play the title character again in some form. After more than a decade of discussions, it was finally decided that Willow would return as a streaming series on Disney+, and Davis couldn’t wait to get on board. The whole process, he told us, has been very exciting, but Davis says his favorite thing about the new series is how much reverence it has toward the 1988 film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Warwick Davis)