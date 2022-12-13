Michael McIntyre’s ‘Wheel’ Gets An American Spin

TELEVISION NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
THE WHEEL — Pictured: Michael McIntyre — (Photo by: Chris Haston/NBC)

British comedian Michael McIntyre has been hosting the British version of The Wheel for three seasons, and now, both McIntyre and the show are about to invade America. McIntyre, who also created the game show’s format, will be hosting NBC’s new “domestic” version of the show when it premieres next week, and he explained to us the concepts that make the show interesting, unique, and funny. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael McIntyre)

The Wheel premieres next Monday on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak