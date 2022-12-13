Michael McIntyre’s ‘Wheel’ Gets An American Spin

British comedian Michael McIntyre has been hosting the British version of The Wheel for three seasons, and now, both McIntyre and the show are about to invade America. McIntyre, who also created the game show’s format, will be hosting NBC’s new “domestic” version of the show when it premieres next week, and he explained to us the concepts that make the show interesting, unique, and funny. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael McIntyre)
The Wheel premieres next Monday on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.