Paul Reiser’s ‘Mad’ Pitch Was Built Around A Drama

While nearly everybody remembers Paul Reiser as the star (alongside Helen Hunt) of Mad About You, a much smaller number of people recall that Reiser co-created the series and wrote nearly a season’s worth of its episodes. (And while he didn’t win any of the show’s 12 Emmy Awards, he was nominated for Best Actor six times.) When Reiser and co-creator Danny Jacobson first pitched the idea to NBC, Reiser told us, they didn’t even reference any other comedies, because they wanted the show to look and feel different. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paul Reiser)