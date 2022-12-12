NBC Renews ‘Quantum Leap’ For Season 2

NBC has renewed a second season of its freshman drama series “Quantum Leap.”
“We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” said Lisa Katz, President, Scripted Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know ‘Quantum Leap’ will have a prominent place next season both on our NBC schedule and next day on Peacock.”
The “Quantum Leap” pilot is currently up to a 2.0 rating in the 18-49 demo and 10.8 million viewers across linear, digital and streaming platforms.
“Quantum Leap” is NBC’s best-ever drama launch on Peacock and is the #2 new broadcast show of the season in the 18-49 demo.
The series stars Raymond Lee, Ernie Hudson, Caitlin Bassett, Mason Alexander Park and Nanrisa Lee.