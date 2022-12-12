‘Avatar’s’ James Cameron: People Notice The Goofs, Not The Good

It’s taken a while, but the Avatar sequel machine is in full gear, with Avatar: The Way of Water finally opening in theaters this week and a second sequel already shot and due to arrive in 2024. Of course, the films take place on an alien world where the usual laws of physics don’t always apply, but the trick is getting the Avatar world to look like it’s perfectly normal, through creative cinematography and seamless digital artistry. According to director James Cameron, though, audiences won’t make a big deal if the world looks good — they’ll only make a fuss if the shots and effects look bad. (Click on the media bar below to hear James Cameron)