Tom Cruise Had A Few Good Ideas About Making ‘Men’

By the time the ’90s had begun, Tom Cruise was already one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, with numerous box office hits under his belt. He’d also found critical acclaim, too, earning a lot of respect for his roles in films like Rain Man and Born on the Fourth of July, for which he even got his first Oscar nomination. So when director Rob Reiner approached Cruise with the idea of a starring role in a new movie — based on a stage play, no less — in which he’d be playing against Jack Nicholson, it was too good to pass up. A Few Good Men wound up with four Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture. A Few Good Men was released 30 years ago and, at the time, Cruise talked to us about figuring out how to play the character of military lawyer Daniel Kaffee. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tom Cruise)