This ‘Fabelman’s’ Tall Tale: When Steven Spielberg Stole A Universal Office

With The Fabelmans, director and co-writer Steven Spielberg takes us all the way back to his early days as a young kid obsessed with the idea of making movies. Of course, as that kid grew up, he found ways of making those dreams come true. For Spielberg in real life, part of that effort was, well, a bit devious. As he told us, when he was still a teenager, he faked his way onto the Universal Studios lot, pretending to be a young studio executive. And, when that worked, he pushed the deception even further … by giving himself an office on the lot! (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)