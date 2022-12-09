It Turns Out Reese Witherspoon Was Wrong About Her ‘Election’ Character

After two decades, Tracy Flick is getting a second movie. The character, played to perfection by Reese Witherspoon in 1999’s Election, will appear in a new sequel called Tracy Flick Can’t Win, with both Witherspoon and Election writer/director Alexander Payne returning for the new film. In the sequel, Flick will still be in school — not as a student, but as an administrator. And, as the title of the film implies, while she still hasn’t lost her sense of idealism, she hasn’t won much of anything, either. Ironically, when Witherspoon first played the role in Election, she told us she was under the impression that Tracy Flick would be one of life’s winners. (Click on the media bar below to hear Reese Witherspoon)