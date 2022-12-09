HBO Releases Trailer For New Limited Series ‘White House Plumbers’ Starring Woody Harrelson & Justin Theroux

WHITE HOUSE PLUMBERS tells the story of how Nixon’s own political saboteurs and Watergate masterminds, E. Howard Hunt (Woody Harrelson) and G. Gordon Liddy (Justin Theroux), accidentally toppled the presidency they were zealously trying to protect.
Cast: Lena Headey (Dorothy Hunt), Judy Greer (Fran Liddy), Domhnall Gleeson (John Dean), Toby Huss (James McCord), Ike Barinholtz (Jeb Magruder), Kathleen Turner (Dita Beard), Kim Coates (Frank Sturgis), Yul Vazquez (Bernard “Macho” Barker), Alexis Valdés (Felipe De Diego), Nelson Ascencio (Virgilio “Villo” Gonzalez), Tony Plana (Eugenio “Muscolito” Martinez), Zoe Levin (Lisa Hunt), Liam James (Saint John Hunt), Kiernan Shipka (Kevan Hunt), Tre Ryder (David Hunt), David Krumholtz (William O. Bittman), F. Murray Abraham (Judge Sirica), Rich Sommer (Egil “Bud” Krogh), and John Carroll Lynch (John Mitchell)