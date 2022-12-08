Sam Waterston’s Simple Reason For ‘Law & Order’ Lasting

There’s never been anything quite like the Law & Order franchise. The three shows currently running on NBC — Law & Order: SVU, the resurrected Law & Order, and Law & Order: Organized Crime — have 49 seasons of television between them. Add in the other shows that have come and gone over the years, and that number grows to more than 60 seasons of TV since 1990. Sam Waterston has appeared on three of the Law & Order series (plus the lone Law & Order TV movie), and he told us why the franchise continues to draw audiences after so many seasons on the air. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sam Waterston)
Law & Order airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.