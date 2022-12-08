Apple TV+’s ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Ready To Hit The Road Again

Apple TV+ has announced new episodes of the Emmy Award-winning hit “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” to premiere globally on Friday, December 9, 2022. This season, the stars – sharing a car, singing along to their personal playlists and embarking on new adventures – include Kevin Bacon, Michael Bacon, Ciara, Chelsea Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Duran Duran, Nikki Glaser, Method Man, Sandra Oh, Chris Redd, Amber Ruffin, Wilco, Russell Wilson, the cast of “For All Mankind” and more.
“Carpool Karaoke: The Series” landed top honors at the 2022 Emmy Awards, winning Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series for its fifth consecutive Emmy win. The series has been nominated every year since eligible and won an Emmy for each of its previous four seasons, one of only a handful of programs in history to do the same. Further recognition for the series includes multiple Producer Guild Award wins and a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination.
New episodes feature:
· Sandra Oh & Duran Duran: It’s a dream come true for lifelong superfan Sandra when she meets her idols for the first time – and even performs with them.
· “For All Mankind” Cast (Jodi Balfour, Edi Gathegi, Joel Kinnaman, Krys Marshall, Coral Peña, Shantel VanSanten, Cynthy Wu): In space, no one can hear you scream – but can they hear you sing “Spice Up Your Life”? The cast of the Apple Original is determined to find out.
· Nikki Glaser & Wilco: The iconic Chicago band goes on an adventure with megafan Nikki, featuring a cameo by the great Mavis Staples and a Ferris Bueller homage.
· Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton & Amber Ruffin: Hillary and Chelsea turn to their gutsy pal Amber for support as they sing along to empowering anthems – with an assist from Vanessa Williams.
· The Bacon Brothers: This duo celebrate their longtime band by covering songs from other sibling acts – plus, Michael teases Kevin for his years of fashion fails.
· Method Man & Chris Redd: From Stevie Wonder to DMX – and even Nickelback – the rapper/actor and comic riff through their playlist and a round of Black Facts.
· Ciara & Russell Wilson: The power couple combine their passions as they sing along to Ciara’s bangers and hit the football field for a climactic pass.