Tyler James Williams: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Getting Great Grades From Teachers

Abbott Elementary has quickly earned a place as the most talked about and most critically acclaimed comedy on network television. Its impact, however, is being felt far beyond the television set. Tyler James Williams, who plays a first-grade teacher on the show, told us that he and other cast members have gotten incredible feedback from teachers around the country. (Click on the media bar below to hear Tyler James Williams)
