Lupita Nyong’o Appreciates Empowerment Aspect Added To ‘Wakanda Forever’

Originally, the Black Panther sequel was supposed to advance the story of Chadwick Boseman’s character, T’Challa. But, with Boseman’s untimely passing, writer/director Ryan Coogler gave a lot of thought to where the story should go instead. Ultimately, he decided that the Black Panther mantle should be passed down to T’Challa’s sister, Shuri. The new script built upon the first film’s depiction of strong female characters, Lupita Nyong’o told us, and took female empowerment to an entirely new level. (Click on the media bar below to hear Lupita Nyong’o)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.