What Exec. Producer McG Saw In ‘The O.C.’

For a while, The O.C. was a brightly burning shooting star across the network television sky, until it ran out of steam (and ratings) in its final two seasons. Still, the show was, however briefly, a phenomenon, and it’s now finding a whole new audience because of streaming. The show was originally created by Josh Schwartz, who worked with film director McG on developing the series for television. McG told us that, although he didn’t grow up in the real-life O.C., he could totally understand Schwartz’s vision for the show and its characters. (Click on the media bar below to hear McG)