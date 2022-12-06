TBS Releases ‘Miracle Workers: End Times’ Trailer

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni, and Jon Bass make their return to the top-rated anthology comedy series “Miracle Workers” for the fourth installment set in the post-apocalyptic future. “Miracle Workers: End Times” follows a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) as they face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring Jon Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Karan Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party.
“Miracle Workers: End Times” premieres January 16 on TBS.