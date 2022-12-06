How Linda Gray Transformed Sue Ellen Ewing On ‘Dallas’

Even though she wasn’t billed as one of the show’s original six stars, Linda Gray was on the set of Dallas from the very first day of shooting. And she stayed there for 12 of the show’s 14 seasons — her 308 episodes rank her behind only Larry Hagman (all 357 episodes), Patrick Duffy (325), and Ken Kercheval (324) and make her the actress with the most appearances on the show. Looking back on the show after it was over, Gray spoke to us about what it was like to play such a memorable and juicy role, and how she helped make the character into one worth watching carefully. (Click on the media bar below to hear Linda Gray)