Antonio Banderas Is The Perfect ‘Puss In Boots,’ And Florence Pugh Agrees!

Antonio Banderas has voiced the Puss in Boots character ever since its first appearance in the Shrek series with 2004’s Shrek 2. As a casting move, it made perfect sense. After all, the character was a swashbuckling pirate of a cat, and Banderas had starred in the title role of 1998’s The Mask of Zorro, a character with similar attributes (well, aside from the cat part). Florence Pugh, who joined the cast of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish in her first voiceover role, also thinks Banderas is the perfect man for the job, and she told us why. (Click on the media bar below to hear Florence Pugh)
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opens in theaters on December 21.