Jim Parsons Takes An ‘Honest’ Look At Life In ‘Spoiler Alert’

In an interesting twist of fate, Jim Parsons is playing a real-life character who — on many occasions — wrote about Jim Parsons. In the film Spoiler Alert, he stars as journalist Michael Ausiello, who covered Parsons’s The Big Bang Theory on a regular basis for his TVLine.com website. But the film doesn’t focus on his work. Instead, it’s about the relationship between Ausiello and his partner/spouse, who is facing his mortality after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Parsons says the movie, based on Ausiello’s memoir, is an important one because it focuses on a part of humanity that we all have to face. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Parsons.)
Spoiler Alert is now playing in selected theaters.