Jim Parsons Takes An ‘Honest’ Look At Life In ‘Spoiler Alert’

MOVIE NEWS
By Hollywood Outbreak
Jim Parsons stars as Michael Ausiello in director Michael Showalter’s SPOILER ALERT, a Focus Features release.
Credit: Linda Källérus / © 2022 FOCUS FEATURES LLC.

In an interesting twist of fate, Jim Parsons is playing a real-life character who — on many occasions — wrote about Jim Parsons. In the film Spoiler Alert, he stars as journalist Michael Ausiello, who covered Parsons’s The Big Bang Theory on a regular basis for his TVLine.com website. But the film doesn’t focus on his work. Instead, it’s about the relationship between Ausiello and his partner/spouse, who is facing his mortality after a terminal cancer diagnosis. Parsons says the movie, based on Ausiello’s memoir, is an important one because it focuses on a part of humanity that we all have to face. (Click on the media bar below to hear Jim Parsons.)

Spoiler Alert is now playing in selected theaters.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak