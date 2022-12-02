‘Evolution’ Came As Great News To ‘Criminal Minds’ Star Kirsten Vangsness

When the 15th season of Criminal Minds ended in 2020, Kirsten Vangsness felt pretty certain that would be the end of the show — after all, she’d co-written the finale with show-runner Erica Messer. Yet, here she is, and here the show is, back again for a new 10-episode run as Criminal Minds: Evolution, which picks up after the finale with many of the final season’s cast members returning. Vangsness told us that, after all of the emotion of saying goodbye to everyone nearly three years ago, she couldn’t believe her good fortune when Messer told everyone she’d come up with a new idea to continue the show. (Click on the media bar below to hear Kirsten Vangsness)
Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Thursdays.