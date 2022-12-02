Christian Bale: Christopher Nolan Made ‘The Dark Knight’ A Complete Movie

When it was released in 2008, The Dark Knight won almost universal acclaim, doing something that was pretty much unheard of at the time: Earning eight Oscar nominations (winning two) as a superhero movie. And the fact that it was snubbed for a Best Picture nomination drove AMPAS to change the rules, opening the door for more commercially accessible films to have a chance at Best Picture nominations by adding additional slots. A lot of the credit for the film’s success, both commercially and critically, was due to the efforts of writer/director Christopher Nolan, who crafted a story and film that didn’t look like the typical superhero movies we’d seen in the past. Christian Bale, who played Batman in Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy, talked to us about what an incredible job he felt Nolan did with the film. (Click on the media bar below to hear Christian Bale)