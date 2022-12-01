To Sylvester Stallone ‘Tulsa King’ Shoot Felt Like Five ‘Rockys’

GENERAL
By Hollywood Outbreak
Sylvester Stallone as Dwight “The General” Manfredi of the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Cr: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. © 2022 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Tulsa King marks Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into series television after five decades of acting in movies almost exclusively. Even though Tulsa King is only running 10 episodes (which seems to be the new norm for streaming shows), Stallone had nothing but praise for the stamina of everybody on the Tulsa King crew for making the equivalent of five movies back-to-back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)

Tulsa King is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Thursdays.

Related articles

Comments

Share article

Latest articles

New Trailers

Copyright © Hollywood Outbreak