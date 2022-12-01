To Sylvester Stallone ‘Tulsa King’ Shoot Felt Like Five ‘Rockys’

Tulsa King marks Sylvester Stallone’s first foray into series television after five decades of acting in movies almost exclusively. Even though Tulsa King is only running 10 episodes (which seems to be the new norm for streaming shows), Stallone had nothing but praise for the stamina of everybody on the Tulsa King crew for making the equivalent of five movies back-to-back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sylvester Stallone)
Tulsa King is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes added on Thursdays.