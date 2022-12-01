On ‘Fabelmans’ Set, Steven Spielberg’s ‘Out Of Body’ Moment With His Movie Family

Making The Fabelmans has been a cathartic experience for Steven Spielberg in many ways. For the first time, the director is putting his own life story on the screen, providing some insight into the mind of the legend who brought us movies like E.T., Jaws, Jurassic Park, and Schindler’s List, just to name a few. On another level, though, directing the film exposed him to a deep well of emotions — especially, he said, when Michelle Williams and Paul Dano showed up on the set looking just like his parents. (Click on the media bar below to hear Steven Spielberg)