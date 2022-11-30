Claire Foy: ‘Women Talking’ Is A Film That Should Have People Talking

The film Women Talking is based on a best-selling novel that, while fictional, was inspired by and partially based upon actual events. It’s a harrowing drama about a group of Mennonite women who discover that, for years, they’ve been drugged and raped by the men in their community, and they come together to figure out what they can do in the aftermath. Claire Foy stars as one of the victims, and she told us why she thinks the story is one that’s definitely worth telling in today’s world. (Click on the media bar below to hear Claire Foy)