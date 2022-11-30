Brie Larson Literally Transformed Herself Into Captain Marvel

When Brie Larson won the role of Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with the film Captain Marvel, she took it very, very seriously. She told us she didn’t just want to play a beautiful woman in a magical costume. If she was going to do it right, she told us, she was going to transform her body into a superhero’s body and, in the months leading up to filming, she succeeded beyond her wildest expectations. (Click on the media bar below to hear Brie Larson)
