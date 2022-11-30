‘Big Sky’ Star Says Reba McEntire Is A Big Addition To The Cast

Katheryn Winnick has been one of the constants on the series Big Sky, while several cast members have rotated in and out with each new season. In the show’s third campaign, Big Sky: Deadly Trails, one of the new additions to the cast was country star/actor Reba McEntire. Working with McEntire on the set, Winnick says it’s always exciting because of the energy she brings to the show. (Click on the media to hear Katheryn Winnick)
Big Sky: Deadly Trails airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.