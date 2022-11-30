Apple TV+ New Comedy Series ‘Shrinking’ Starring Jason Segel & Harrison Ford Premiering January 27

Apple TV+ today unveiled the premiere date and a first look at “Shrinking,” the new 10-episode comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award winning “Ted Lasso” co-creator Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Also starring Harrison Ford in one of his first major television roles, “Shrinking” will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Friday, January 27, on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.
“Shrinking” follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives … including his own.
In addition to Segel and Ford, “Shrinking” stars Christa Miller, Jessica Williams, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Lukita Maxwell.
“Shrinking” marks the second collaboration for Apple TV+ and Segel, following his starring role in Apple Original film “The Sky is Everywhere.” The series also marks the third partnership for Apple, Lawrence and Warner Bros. Television, alongside global phenomenon “Ted Lasso,” and upcoming drama series “Bad Monkey.” Goldstein currently stars and serves as writer and co-executive producer on “Ted Lasso,” which was recently honored with the Primetime Emmy Award for Best Comedy series for the second year in a row, as well as a back-to-back win in Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Goldstein.