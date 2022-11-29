‘Wakanda Forever’ Was Cathartic For Ryan Coogler

When Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away, it was up to writer/director Ryan Coogler to figure out how the film series could exist without him. As he scrapped the original sequel concept and wrote something completely knew, he also realized that directing the film — with Boseman’s absence creating a large void on the set — would be an even bigger challenge. While the movie’s star, Letitia Wright, told us that Coogler was the glue that held the production together, Coogler himself told us he was really just happy to be able to see the Black Panther team come together once again. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ryan Coogler)
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now playing in theaters.