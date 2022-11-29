‘True Blood’ Stars Didn’t Worry About The Hype

With a True Blood reboot in the works, we went back and revisited the original series, which ran for seven seasons before ending in 2014. When the original series premiered, there was already a lot of hype behind it, thanks to the popularity of the novels upon which the show was based. Before the show ever aired, stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer — who wound up marrying after meeting on the set — talked to us about dealing with the expectations that had been placed on the show prior to its launch. (Click on the media bar below to hear Anna Paquin & Stephen Moyer)