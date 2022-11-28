With ‘Violent Night,’ John Leguizamo Gets His Grown-Up Holiday Film

John Leguizamo has rarely been a conventional performer, so it makes perfect sense that his new Christmas film is far from being a conventional Christmas film. Violent Night is a reimagining of the classic Dickens story A Christmas Carol in which Santa Claus saves the day after a mercenary named Scrooge (played by Leguizamo) terrorizes a family on Christmas Eve. Leguizamo, who once made a more conventional Christmas special featuring his Ice Age character Sid, told us that this holiday movie is definitely not one for the children. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Leguizamo)