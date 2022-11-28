Why John Legend Still Loves ‘The Voice’

Now in his seventh season, John Legend has moved into fourth place in the list of consecutive seasons spent as a coach on The Voice. And this season, he’s moved into the coveted first chair that, in 22 seasons, has only been occupied by two other coaches — Clarkson and Adam Levine. What is it about The Voice that keeps Legend coming back for more year after year? As an award-winning singer himself, he appreciates the show’s unique conceit: During the auditions, the coaches don’t get to see the singers, only hear their voices. And he says the fact that he has so much fun with the other coaches doesn’t hurt, either. (Click on the media bar below to hear John Legend)
The Voice airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8/7c on NBC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Peacock.