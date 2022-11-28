Spoiler Alert: Michael Ausiello Wound Up Writing The Memoir

As Michael Ausiello and his longtime partner/spouse, Kit Cowan, were facing Cowan’s impending death from terminal cancer, neither could have imagined that their story would have made it to the big screen, with Jim Parsons playing Ausiello and Ben Aldridge co-starring as Cowan. Of course, there wouldn’t have been a film if Ausiello hadn’t first written a memoir about his experiences with Cowan. And Ausiello, who is also an executive producer on Spoiler Alert, says there wouldn’t have been a book if not for the encouragement of a fan of his writing who just happened to work in the publishing business. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Ausiello)