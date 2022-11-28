Out On A Lim: Christina Chang’s ‘Good Doctor’ Journey

Christina Chang joined The Good Doctor in the middle of the show’s first season, appearing in seven episodes as a recurring character before she was made a series regular in its second season. Even though she joined a little late, Chang feels like the story of Dr. Audrey Lim has been among the show’s most interesting. At the end of the show’s fifth season, she looked back at all the things she’s accomplished and the challenges she’s had to confront, and she told us how she felt about that. (Spoiler alert: The character did survive the life-threatening cliffhanger she mentions, and she’s once again with the show in its sixth season.) (Click on the media bar below to hear Christina Chang)
The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC, and episodes start streaming the following day on Hulu.