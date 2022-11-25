Why Sigourney Weaver Changed Her ‘Alien’ Tune For ‘Resurrection’

After three Alien movies — the 1979 original, 1986’s “Aliens,” and 1992’s Alien 3 — Sigourney Weaver thought she was finished with the franchise. In fact, she was ready to say “no” to any new Alien offers that came along, and she was at peace with that decision. Not-so-Spoiler Alert: Weaver starred in Alien: Resurrection, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this weekend. So, how did Weaver get involved with the film, which has morphed into a cult classic after all these years? At the time of the film’s opening, she talked about how she changed her mind about coming back. (Click on the media bar below to hear Sigourney Weaver)