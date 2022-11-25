Whitney Houston Was Guarded When Considering ‘The Bodyguard’

By the early ’90s, Whitney Houston was no stranger to TV screens — she’d made plenty of music videos, not to mention guest appearances on talk shows and awards shows. But she had yet to make the leap to the big screen. That would change, though, with The Bodyguard” which is celebrating its 30th anniversary. At first, when Houston was approached to take the role of R&B singer Rachel Marron, she felt some reluctance. But, when the film opened, she revealed it was co-star Kevin Costner who talked her into doing the movie. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whitney Houston)
Of course, Houston was also featured prominently on the film’s soundtrack album, which spent 20 weeks at No. 1 on the Top Billboard 200 album chart and has sold close to 20 million copies in the U.S. alone. The first single released from the soundtrack, Houston’s cover of Dolly Parton’s I Will Always Love You, set a Billboard Hot 100 record at the time by spending 14 weeks at No. 1, and the single has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. Back in 1992, Houston spoke to us about the songs she recorded for the record-setting soundtrack. (Click on the media bar below to hear Whitney Houston)