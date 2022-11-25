Patrick Dempsey’s ‘Disenchanted’ Reunion Came Easily

In 2007’s Enchanted, Patrick Dempsey played the suitor to Amy Adams’s animated-turned-human princess. (Spoiler alert: They get their “happily ever after” wedding at the end of the movie.) The events of the new sequel, Disenchanted, pick up with Dempsey and Adams’s character still happily married 10 years later and leaving Manhattan for a quieter suburban life. It had been a long time since the two actors had worked with each other, but Dempsey told us that — aside from COVID protocol complications — they pretty much picked up where they left off. (Click on the media bar below to hear Patrick Dempsey)