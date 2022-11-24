When Billy Crystal Met Meg Ryan, Everything Clicked

Without chemistry between its stars, a romantic comedy film might as well be released on Betamax instead of in theaters (or even, these days, on a streaming service). During the casting process, producers, directors, and casting agents do their best to make sure there are sparks between the two leads, but no process is ever foolproof. Sometimes, though, the magic is there from the get go. When Meg Ryan was cast in the now-classic romcom When Harry Met Sally, Billy Crystal and director Rob Reiner were immediately impressed; speaking at the time of the film’s release, Crystal told us they thought they had something special before the cameras even started rolling. (Click on the media bar below to hear Billy Crystal)
