TV Critic Gives Thumbs Up To Jim Parsons Playing Him In ‘Spoiler Alert’

If you’re a fan of television journalism, you’re no doubt familiar with the name Michael Ausiello. For more than two decades, he’s been covering the industry (and providing plenty of spoilers) for the likes of TV Guide, Entertainment Weekly, and TVLine.com. But you won’t find his latest project on TV or on his website — it’s a new film, Spoiler Alert, based on the memoir he wrote about life with a terminally ill spouse. Jim Parsons signed on to the project not only as a producer, but also playing Ausiello. When Ausiello first saw Parsons on the set of the film, he told us he really couldn’t believe his eyes. (Click on the media bar below to hear Michael Ausiello)