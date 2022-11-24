Ralph Fiennes Got ‘Menu’ Training From World-Class Chef

Ralph Fiennes in THE MENU. Photo by Eric Zachanowich. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.

In The Menu, Ralph Fiennes stars as the chef at a very exclusive island restaurant, and he runs a very tight kitchen. So, to prepare Fiennes for the kinds of situations his character would face as a chef, director Mark Mylod brought in a real elite chef to work with Fiennes on the set. Fiennes told us that he really appreciated the guidance and, even more importantly, the real sense of professionalism the chef brought to the film’s fictional kitchen. (Click on the media bar below to hear Ralph Fiennes)

The Menu is now playing in theaters.

