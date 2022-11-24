‘Criminal Minds’ Revival Has Paget Brewster Excited

After taking just two full TV seasons off, Criminal Minds is back with a 10-episode revival series. With several of the show’s long-time stars — including Joe Mantegna, Paget Brewster, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler, and Kirsten Vangsness — back for the show, it’s more of a continuation than a reboot. With that in mind, though, Brewster says with the show moving to Paramount+, Criminal Minds: Evolution won’t be the exact same show that you’re used to seeing, but everyone who’s coming back is excited about the revival and its new format. (Click on the media bar below to hear Paget Brewster)
Criminal Minds: Evolution is currently streaming on Paramount+, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays.